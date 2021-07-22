Repressione delle manifestazioni in Turchia per la strage di Suruç

6 anni fa, il 20 luglio, 33 anarchici e socialisti rivoluzionari furono uccisi a Suruç per mano dello Stato Turco in collaborazione con lo Stato Islamico. Avevano un sogno. Erano partiti per la ricostruzione di Kobane che era stata distrutta dallo Stato Islamico. Noi ieri [20 luglio] eravamo nelle strade come abbiamo fatto ogni nno per i nostri 33 compagni e amici. Lo stato era in strada con la sua forza di polizia. Il distretto di Kadıköy, a Istanbul, era bloccato dalle truppe di polizia che hanno attccto la manifestazione. 65 rivoluzionari, inclusi 10 nostri compagni sono stati arrestati con metodi di tortura. La tortura è continuata nei mezzi della polizia, e pure negli ospedali e nei tribunali. Non riuscirete a ridurci al silenzio con questi metodi. Lo Stato dovrà rendere conto per ciascuno dei nostri compagni che sono stati uccisi, torturati, detenuti.

6 years ago, on July 20, 33 anarchist and socialist revolutionaries were murdered in Suruç with the cooperation of the Turkish State and ISIS. They had a dream. They set out for the rebuilding of Kobane, which was destroyed by ISIS. We were on the streets yesterday like we did every year for our 33 comrades and friends. The state was on the streets with all its police force. Kadıköy was under the blockade of the police army and they attacked the march. 65 revolutionaries, including 10 of our comrades, were detained in torture. Torture continued in police vehicles, hospitals and courthouses too. One of our comrades was thrown from the stairs by the police at the hospital. You won’t be able to silence us with these methods. State will account to us for each of our comrades who were murdered, tortured and detained.

Devrimci Anarşist Federasyon (DAF)