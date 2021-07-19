La rivoluzione sociale globale o la brutalità di stato e capitalismo. 85° anniversario della rivoluzione spagnola

Il 19 luglio 1936 le sirene delle fabbriche di Barcellona non suonano per l’inizio del turno. È il segnale concordato dei comitati di fabbrica della Confederazione Nazionale del Lavoro (CNT) per l’azione dei comitati di difesa della Confederazione. L’esercito fascista, dopo aver neutralizzato il governo della Catalogna (che si era rifiutato di fornire armi alla CNT), invade la città. CNT, FAI e Gioventù Libertaria hanno già organizzato la difesa sociale e di classe, espropriando armi, che vengono distribuite al proletariato organizzato. I rivoluzionari e le rivoluzionarie della CNT-FAI, grazie alle informazioni raccolte sull’imminente attacco alla città da parte dell’esercito fascista, costruiscono barricate e si preparano alla controffensiva. In tutta la Spagna, là dove il popolo segue le indicazioni della CNT e della FAI armandosi e negando fiducia alle istituzioni statali, il pronunciamiento dei generali viene sconfitto. In tre anni di guerra civile, le uniche vittorie della repubblica (liberazione dell’Aragona, liberazione di Teruel) vedono il contributo decisivo delle milizie confederali.

Le comuni operaie e agrarie sono diventate una realtà, CNT e FAI hanno agito ciò che da quel momento non sarà più inconcepibile. L’emancipazione sociale e di classe, una società di comunità federate, il mondo del comunismo libertario non sono solo le idee più belle, sono fatti realizzati in Spagna dal popolo in armi durante la Rivoluzione.

Oggi, 85 anni dopo la Rivoluzione Sociale in Spagna, il sistema che è fallito politicamente, ideologicamente, moralmente ed economicamente, non avendo altro da promettere se non guerre, esclusione e impoverimento, si prepara alla prospettiva di una forte espressione del malcontento sociale generalizzato, sia a livello locale che internazionale. Questo è un periodo in cui gli stati e la classe padronale cercano ferocemente di imporre alla maggioranza della società la loro narrazione sulla “fine della storia”. Si sforzano di convincerci in ogni modo possibile che non c’è altra alternativa per le società umane se non quella in cui la grande maggioranza sociale sarà costretta a vivere stigmatizzata da povertà, stenti, malattie, guerre e distruzione. La macchina statale e capitalista intensifica la disuguaglianza, la repressione e lo sfruttamento, mentre la mortale pandemia di covid-19 che opera come acceleratore della crisi sistemica viene utilizzata per intensificare questo attacco generalizzato contro la società e la sua resistenza.

Le autorità stanno conducendo questo attacco su vasta scala con l’obiettivo di controllare le società umane, imporre loro un potere assoluto, depredare la natura e tutte le sue risorse. Dalla Siria agli Stati Uniti, da Istanbul all’Europa occidentale e al Sud America, i capi politici ed economici hanno preso di mira sfruttati e repressi, prefigurando ancora più repressione, saccheggio e morte.

Contro l’attacco statale e capitalista, la resistenza sociale e di classe dal basso emerge e alza barricate in ogni angolo della terra. Dalle manifestazioni, alle forme di lotta auto-organizzate e non mediate, agli scioperi, alle occupazioni e agli scontri con le forze repressive dei padroni politici ed economici alle rivolte, che mandano il messaggio di resistenza costante e alle Rivoluzioni che continuano a ricordarci che la storia non è finita, che è possibile la creazione di un’altra società in cui non ci sarà sfruttamento di un essere umano da parte di un altro.

Queste lotte formano il mosaico della resistenza, tengono il filo dell’idea di emancipazione sociale nel tempo e preparano il terreno per la rivoluzione sociale globale.

Solidarietà con le comunità zapatiste e le comunità ribelli del Chiapas, che dopo la rivolta del 1994 stanno costruendo la loro autonomia, pur essendo sotto continui attacchi statali e parastatali che hanno portato anche all’omicidio di Simón Pedro Pérez López, membro del Congresso Nazionale Indigeno (CNI ) e membro della società civile Las Abejas di Acteal, eseguito da paramilitari legati alle mafie della droga.

Solidarietà con chi lotta in Cile, con i prigionieri politici arrestati per la loro attività durante i mesi di rivolta di quest’ultimo anno e con le comunità indigene dei Mapuche, che combattono contro l’esproprio delle loro terre e affrontato la violenza repressiva dello stato cileno, l’ultimo è l’omicidio il 10 luglio da parte dei Carabineros di Pablo Marchant un uomo 29 anni della comunità mapuche del comune di Carahue, nella regione di La Araucanía.

Solidarietà alla popolazione colombiana in rivolta, che dal 28 aprile continua a combattere per le strade, nonostante le violenze omicide di stato, le torture, gli arresti, le sparatorie e gli stupri contro i manifestanti e le manifestanti.

Solidarietà alla lotta palestinese contro lo stato razzista di Israele e l’apartheid moderno che è imposto attraverso i violenti attacchi delle forze repressive statali contro la popolazione, le operazioni di espulsione dalle loro terre, l’embargo a Gaza, il muro che è stato costruito intorno ad esso, la repressione da parte delle stesse autorità che governano i territori palestinesi, la mancanza di beni di prima necessità e di assistenza sanitaria, le postazioni militari, gli arresti, le torture, gli omicidi da parte dei cecchini e i bombardamenti.

Solidarietà con la popolazione del Myanmar che si è ribellata al golpe militare del 1° febbraio e, nonostante le centinaia di morti e feriti, resiste con scioperi e manifestazioni, con la combattività delle milizie create per l’autodifesa contro la repressione e de@ anarchic@ attiv@ in prima linea negli scontri sociali.

Solidarietà a@ anarchic@ colpit@ dalla repressione anche per la loro partecipazione a movimenti di lotta, in Bielorussia, in Grecia, in Myanmar, in Cile, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba e in molti altri paesi del mondo.

Solidarietà al Rojava, dove la popolazione in rivolta si batte per il confederalismo democratico e non per la formazione di uno Stato-nazione che sostituisse la repressione preesistente con una nuova forma di oppressione, nello stesso giorno della Rivoluzione Spagnola, dopo 76 anni. Mettendo al centro l’ecologia e l’emancipazione della donna e creando un’identità multiculturale, riunisce curdi, arabi, assiri e altre popolazioni. Costruisce strutture di organizzazione sociale e di autodifesa contro gli attacchi statali, capitalisti e fascisti. Resiste alle continue operazioni di guerra e alle invasioni militari dello stato turco.

Solidarietà con i popoli indigeni delle Americhe che stanno ancora lottando contro l’esproprio delle loro terre da parte degli Stati, per essere sfruttate dal capitale, dal Nord America e dal Canada, al Messico, Brasile, Argentina e Cile, nonostante le persecuzioni, gli imprigionamenti e gli omicidi.

GLI STATI CHE COMBATTONO LA POPOLAZIONE SARANNO SCONFITTI

ORGANIZZAZIONE E LOTTA PER LA RIVOLUZIONE SOCIALE GLOBALE

Anarchist Political Organization-Federation of Collectives (APO- Greece)

Revolutionary Anarchist Federation (DAF- Turkey)

Federazione Anarchica Italiana- Commissione relazioni internazionali (FAI – Italy)

GLOBAL SOCIAL REVOLUTION OR STATE AND CAPITALIST BRUTALITY

Statement of Internationalist Solidarity for the 85 years since the Spanish Revolution

On July 19th 1936, the sirens of the factories in Barcelona do not sound for the beginning of the shift. It is the agreed signal of the Confederacion Nacional del Trabajo – CNT for the action of factory committees towards the confederation’s defense committees. The fascist army, having previously neutralized the government of Catalonia (which refused to provide CNT with arms), invades the city. CNT, FAI and Libertarian Youth have already organized the social and class defense, by expropriating weapons, which are distributed to the organized proletariat. Barricades are built, while thanks to information gathered by CNT-FAI it is known to the revolutionaries as to when the fascist army would attack the city. . Throughout Spain, where the people follow the indications of the CNT and FAI by arming themselves and denying trust in state institutions, the pronouncement of the generals is defeated. In three years of civil war, the only victories of the republic (liberation of Aragon, liberation of Teruel) show the decisive contribution of the confederal militias.

The worker and agrarian communes became a reality, CNT and FAI managed what from that point on is no longer inconceivable. Social and class emancipation, a society of federated communities, the world of libertarian communism is not just the most beautiful idea, it is a fact which was realized in Spain by the people in arms during the Revolution.

Today, 85 years after the Social Revolution in Spain, the politically, ideologically, morally and economically bankrupt system, having nothing else to promise but wars, exclusion and impoverishment, has been preparing itself against the prospect of a dynamic expression of the generalized social discontent, both locally and internationally. This is a period when the states and the bosses are fiercely attempting to impose on the social majority their narrative on the “end of history”. They are striving to convince in every way possible that there is no other alternative for human societies but the one in which the great social majority will be forced to live stigmatized by poverty, hardship, disease, wars and destruction. The state and capitalist machine escalates inequality, repression and exploitation, while the deadly pandemic of covid-19 that operates as an accelerator of the systemic crisis is used for the intensification of this generalized attack against society and its resistance.

The authority is waging this full-scale attack with the aim to control human societies, to impose absolute power on them, to loot nature and all its resources. From Syria to the US, from Istanbul to Western Europe and South America, the political and economic bosses have targeted the exploited and the repressed, foreshadowing even more repression, plunder and death.

Against the state and capitalist attack, social and class resistance from below emerges and raises barricades in every corner of the earth. From the demonstrations, the self-organized and unmediated forms of struggle, the strikes, the occupations and the clashes with the repressive forces of the political and economic bosses to the revolts, which are sending the message of constant resistance and the Revolutions that continue to remind us that history has not ended, that the creation of another society in which there will be no exploitation of one human being by another is possible.

These struggles form the mosaic of resistance, hold the thread of the idea of social emancipation through time and prepare the ground for gobal Social Revolution.

Solidarity with the Zapatistas and the rebelious communities in Chiapas, which after the revolt of 1994 are building their autonomy, while being under constant state and parastatal attacks that led also to the murder ofSimón Pedro Pérez López, member of the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) and member of the Civil Society Las Abejas of Acteal, by paramilitaries connected to drug mafias.

Solidarity with the people who struggle in Chile, with the political prisoners of the revolt and the indigenous communities of Mapuche, who have been fighting against the seizure of their lands and have been facing the repressive violence of the Chilean state, with most recent event the murder of a 29 year old Mapuche Pablo Marchant, by the Carabineros, in the Carahue commune, in the La Araucanía Region on July 10th.

Solidarity with the revolted peoples of Colombia that have been fighting on the streets since the 28th of April till this day, in spite of the murderous state violence, the tortures, the arrests, the shootings and the rapes against demonstrators.

Solidarity with fighting Palestine against the racist state of Israel and the modern apartheid which has been imposed through the violent attacks of the state repressive forces against the Palestinians, the operations of expelling them from their lands, the embargo in Gaza, the wall that has been built around it, repression exercised by the same authorities that govern the Palestinian territories the lack of basic goods and healthcare, the military posts, the arrests, the tortures, the murders by snipers and the bombings.

Solidarity with the people in Myanmar who have revolted against the military coup of February 1st and, in spite of the hundreds who have died and have been wounded, are resisting through strikes and demonstrations,through the combative stand of the militias that have been created for the self-defence of the repressed and with the anarchists being at have been on the frontline of the social clashes.

Solidarity with the anarchists hit by the repression also for their participation in struggle movements, in Belarus, Greece, Myanmar, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba and many other countries of the world.

Solidarity with Rojava, where the revolted people are fighting for democratic confederalism and not the formation of another nation-state, replacing the preexisting repression with a new one, on the same day of Spanish Revolution after 76 years. By placing at its core ecology and woman emancipation and creating a multicultural identity, it brings together Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians and other populations. It builds structures of social organization and self-defence against state, capitalist and fascist attacks. It resists to the continuous war operations and the military invasions of the Turkish state.

Solidarity with the indigenous peoples of the Americas who are still struggling against the seizure of their lands by the states, in order to be exploited by the capital, from North America and Canada, to Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, despite of the persecutions, imprisonments and murders against them.

THE STATES THAT FIGHT THE PEOPLES WILL BE DEFEATED

ORGANIZATION AND STRUGGLE FOR GLOBAL SOCIAL REVOLUTION

Anarchist Political Organization-Federation of Collectives (APO- Greece)

Revolutionary Anarchist Federation (DAF- Turkey)

Federazione Anarchica Italiana- Commissione relazioni internazionali (FAI – Italy)