Guerra in Ucraina e diserzione: Intervista con il gruppo anarchico “Assembly” di Kharkiv [it,en]



a cura di Commissione Relazioni Internazionali della Federazione Anarchica Italiana

Con questa intervista, intendiamo presentare al pubblico di lingua italiana (e internazionale) il gruppo Assembly che è attivo nella città di Kharkiv da cui produce un giornale online di controinformazione, al quale vengono forniti diversi link nel testo dell’intervista, e opera nelle reti locali di solidarietà in una città che viene attualmente bombardata tutti i giorni. Essendo il nostro primo contatto con questa realtà, si tratta di un’occasione importante per conoscere le opinioni di questo gruppo sui controversi dibattiti internazionali su cui la nostra Federazione ha recentemente espresso le proprie posizioni, e sulle necessità concrete di chi si trova a fare lavoro sociale, solidale e umanitario a poca distanza dalla linea del fronte.

CRINT-FAI: Data la mancanza di informazioni sulla situazione a Kharkiv presso l’opinione pubblica italiana, potete raccontare qualcosa sulla storia del vostro gruppo e sul suo inserimento nelle dinamiche politiche locali?

– In generale, siamo davvero attivi dal 30 marzo 2020 – non appena ci fu la sensazione nell’aria che lo status quo si fosse finalmente rotto. L’inizio di una pandemia globale ci ha colto di sorpresa. Era insolito stare a casa tutto il tempo. In alcuni dei luoghi di lavoro dei nostri compagni, lo stipendio è stato tagliato del 20% e c’era il timore di licenziamenti del personale. Ma un paio di settimane dopo l’inizio della quarantena, è iniziato lo sviluppo del nostro sito web e così abbiamo iniziato a parlare di seri problemi sociali e ad aiutare le persone a unirsi per aiutarsi direttamente l’un l’altro di fronte a una crisi.

Il nostro ragionamento è stato più o meno questo: se almeno il 10% della popolazione della nostra città comprende, ad esempio, il sistema di trasporto pubblico meglio del sindaco e del consiglio comunale, allora perché abbiamo bisogno della loro amministrazione? Qualcosa del genere… Il giornale divenne presto un luogo in cui il segmento pacifico della lotta sociale e dell’auto-organizzazione poteva incontrarsi con il contesto radicale, e cominciò a vivere davvero all’altezza delle nostre aspettative. Abbiamo coperto eventi di strada, lotte sul posto di lavoro e problemi di sviluppo urbano nella nostra metropoli. Abbiamo anche cercato di ripristinare la memoria storica sulle tradizioni operaie rivoluzionarie.

Dallo scoppio delle ostilità, la nostra rivista è diventata una piattaforma per presentare e coordinare le attività umanitarie auto-organizzate, nonché per evidenziare come la classe dominante locale stia beneficiando di questo massacro. E se nell’ultimo anno abbiamo avuto 20-30 mila visite al mese, dall’inizio della primavera è salito tra 80 e 120 mila.

CRINT-FAI: Siete riuscit* a mantenere viva l’attività durante il conflitto. Come viene implementato questo nel lavoro quotidiano?

– Fortunatamente o sfortunatamente, siamo l’unico collettivo anarchico in Ucraina la cui fama è cresciuta in modo significativo durante questi 6 terribili mesi. Probabilmente, poiché diamo informazioni utili ai lavoratori nel loro confronto quotidiano con padroni o funzionari, e per la nostra posizione di condanna di entrambi gli Stati belligeranti. L’aggressore commette un genocidio aperto contro tutto ciò che è ucraino, la “piccola vittima democratica sofferente” mantiene la maggior parte della popolazione in ostaggio per mostrare immagini più sanguinose all’estero chiedendo più soldi e derubando i suoi sudditi con tutti i mezzi disponibili, mentre non un solo missile russo è ancora volato nel quartiere governativo – informazione vicina a coloro che non hanno nulla da difendere in questo buco tetro senza un futuro chiaro. Il problema principale è che tale sostegno non si trasforma in un desiderio di studiare l’anarchismo e diffondere le sue idee – qui anche i volontari di base e altre parti attive della società sono de-ideologizzati al massimo…

Fig. 1. Un cratere dall’attacco missilistico russo direttamente in una delle piazze storiche del centro di Kharkov, piazza Pavlovska, la notte del 27 agosto (uno di noi vive nelle vicinanze)

CRINT-FAI: E il governo di Zelensky? Leggiamo della nuova legislazione sul lavoro. Quali sono le implicazioni dello stato di emergenza sulla vita quotidiana?

Se per la Russia la sconfitta nella guerra implicherebbe alcuni cambiamenti politici (almeno un colpo di stato di palazzo, nonché un’eventuale disgregazione in parti o parziale perdita di sovranità), il futuro dell’Ucraina sembra essere molto triste in ogni caso. A lungo prima della guerra, Zelensky è stato spesso paragonato a un giovane Putin non senza ragione, e come risultato della vittoria, possiamo ottenere un regime non meno dittatoriale di quello russo. Un esempio molto significativo è venuto questo mese quando ha dichiarato che i confini per gli uomini non sarebbero stati aperti fino alla fine della legge marziale, non importa che sia l’argomento di richiesta più popolare sul suo sito web.

Per quanto riguarda la legislazione del lavoro, è molto indicativo che vediamo solo gli europei preoccupati per questo. Poiché almeno la metà degli occupati in Ucraina lavora nel settore informale [ossia “in nero”, ndt], e anche quelli ufficialmente impiegati raramente sentono parlare del rispetto dei diritti e delle garanzie dei lavoratori – tutto dipende da accordi individuali.

Soprattutto, la classe operaia è ora preoccupata per altre cose: le già citate incursioni di strada [della polizia] per l’emissione di lettere di reclutamento (ancora più frequenti nelle regioni di confine orientali e occidentali) e la necessità di consentire l’espatrio di coloro che sono soggetti al servizio militare. Sì, queste richieste sono rimaste a livello teorico, tuttavia sono i primi tentativi dei lavoratori ucraini nella nostra memoria di esprimere la propria volontà a livello nazionale. Poiché le azioni di strada sono ora impossibili, ricorrono all’unico mezzo di comunicazione rimasto con le autorità.

Possiamo solo immaginare come gli ucraini sarebbero felici se la pressione dello Stato si indebolisse come risultato delle campagne del movimento anarchico internazionale. Se questo movimento avesse preso le sue dichiarazioni contro la guerra come qualcosa di più di semplici parole, avremmo visto già molti mesi fa massicce manifestazioni davanti alle ambasciate ucraine per l’apertura delle frontiere. Di cosa parlare, se anche il Primo Maggio avete trovato cose più importanti da fare? Ci sembra che non ci sia nessuna situazione da cui possiamo aspettarci aiuto, e si può solo indovinare quante altre famiglie ucraine moriranno, perché non vogliono separarsi. In che modo ti differenzi dai politici quando dichiari cose che non realizzerai?

L’unica struttura libertaria di massa le cui parole non differiscono dai fatti è l’EZLN. Poco dopo l’invasione, hanno riempito le strade dei loro comuni, condannando incondizionatamente questa aggressione, chiedendo l’immediato ritiro dell’esercito russo, allo stesso tempo non considerando lo Stato borghese ucraino come qualcosa di migliore. Questa protesta è stata simbolica, quasi nessuno al Cremlino l’ha vista, ma sembra che abbiano fatto il massimo possibile nella loro giungla di montagna …

CRINT-FAI: Ci sono altre realtà/reti militanti o solidali con cui siete in contatto e che sono emerse durante il conflitto facendo lavoro sociale?

– Certo, e più di una. In primo luogo, il nostro grande partner di informazione è il canale Telegram «Subpoenas giving. Kharkov» con quasi 75.000 utenti, è apparso alla fine di maggio, dove le persone si avvertono prontamente a vicenda delle incursioni sui coscritti e di altre arbitrarietà delle forze dell’ordine. Collaboriamo anche con l’organizzazione di volontariato Build Help per la pronta riparazione delle case danneggiate dai bombardamenti nelle zone povere. Per discutere questioni più ampie dello sviluppo del dopoguerra, partecipiamo all’Alternative Kharkiv (fondato esattamente due anni fa) e Kharkiv Loadstone (nato circa un mese fa). Si tratta di una coalizione informale e orizzontale di urbanisti, ambientalisti, architetti e storici locali impegnati a rendere la nostra città più decentralizzata e meno orientata al commercio. Il concetto generale della nostra visione comune è stato presentato alla fine di maggio.

Ovviamente, potremo iniziare seriamente a implementare queste idee solo quando gli invasori smetteranno di distruggere la città con missili balistici ogni notte e razzi a grappolo da 220 mm mentre la gente andrà al lavoro – se a quel momento la città non sarà già completamente vuota – ma ci sono già alcuni successi. Le autorità di Kharkov e i costruttori ad essi associati hanno in programma di demolire edifici storici danneggiati dai bombardamenti per la costruzione di strutture commerciali invece del loro restauro. E il loro tentativo di distruggere in questo modo una delle case più antiche della nostra città, quasi 200 anni, è già stato fermato dall’intervento nostro e dei nostri lettori. Il monitoraggio della situazione deve essere continuato quotidianamente, perché sperano proprio di indebolire la nostra vigilanza.

Fig. 2. L’incontro di sole e ombra sul luogo della collisione di una storia in frantumi con una modernità in frantumi vicino alla Corte d’Appello – in un quartiere centrale con tradizioni rivoluzionarie di cui abbiamo scritto qui: https://libcom.org/article/haymarket-riot-kharkov-bloody-easter-1872

Per quanto riguarda la solidarietà a livello internazionale, si tratta di una questione completamente diversa. L’anno scorso, il movimento anarchico internazionale ha raccolto 5.000 euro per gli anarchici afghani in circa un mese – noi abbiamo ricevuto da compagni stranieri 1.500 euro in sei mesi. Questo nonostante il fatto che il nostro lavoro sia di pubblico dominio, mentre in quel caso non si sa nulla delle loro attività né prima dell’emigrazione né dopo (anche se abbiamo donato pure noi). Cosa si può dire a questo punto?

CRINT-FAI: Come possiamo aiutarvi attraverso una concreta solidarietà internazionale nell’aiuto umanitario alle vittime della guerra?

Dal momento che gli occupanti hanno regolarmente bombardato infrastrutture civili critiche durante l’assedio, nell’imminente stagione fredda il riscaldamento potrebbe essere il problema più grande nella nostra zona. Ora stiamo preparando un punto di riscaldamento comunitario nella casa di un nostro membro nella periferia industriale marginale di Kharkiv. Puoi sostenere sia questo che l’acquisto di beni umanitari dagli agricoltori locali (anche se lo abbiamo sospeso ad agosto poiché i fondi sono limitati e non si sa quanto durerà la guerra). Se si dona direttamente sulla carta di credito della nostra raccolta fondi in dollari (qui) o in euro (qui), le commissioni dovrebbero essere più basse, ma non sappiamo se si possa fare dall’Italia. Oppure potete partecipare alla nostra principale raccolta fondi: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/mutual-aid-alert-for-east-ukraine/

CRINT-FAI: Qual è la vostra posizione sulle questioni di diserzione e obiezione di coscienza per quanto riguarda sia l’esercito ucraino che quello russo?

– Oh, la copertura completa del boicottaggio contro la guerra, del sabotaggio e di altre azioni dirette è l’argomento principale della nostra rubrica internazionale in inglese fin dai primi giorni dell’invasione su vasta scala. Insieme a questo, dovremmo capire che l’unità nazionale degli ucraini attorno al potere di Zelensky si basa solo sulla paura di una minaccia esterna. Pertanto, gli atti sovversivi contro la guerra in Russia sono indirettamente una minaccia anche per la classe dominante ucraina, ed è per questo che consideriamo un atto internazionalista sostenere queste azioni con l’informazione.

Va anche tenuto conto del fatto che, nonostante l’assenza di una differenza qualitativa tra gli Stati in guerra, questi differiscono quantitativamente: se tutti i soldati russi smettono di combattere, la guerra finirà, se i soldati ucraini lo fanno, l’Ucraina finirà. La zona di occupazione inizia a 20 km dalla tangenziale della nostra città, e sappiamo cosa significa: la «scomparsa» di ogni attività e l’età della pietra per il resto della popolazione. Allo stesso tempo, dopo che le truppe russe hanno per lo più perso il loro potenziale offensivo, un’ondata di malcontento sociale ha iniziato a manifestarsi anche in Ucraina – ne abbiamo già parlato.

CRINT-FAI: Quali effetti ha avuto la guerra sui movimenti anarchici e radicali ucraini?

– Alcuni gruppi sono semplicemente scomparsi, gli altri – tranne noi – continuano ad operare come unità statali, ma come entità politica (anche se lontana dall’anarchismo) sono in realtà morti, e in questa veste non si vede nessuna prospettiva per la loro rinascita. Va notato che diversi anarchici ucraini si sono arruolati nell’esercito per ragioni diverse. Black Flag cercò di promuovere l’agenda anarchica nel movimento militare e più in generale di difesa. Consideriamo la loro esperienza generosa, anche se fallimentare, e le ipotesi al riguardo sono state espresse da noi in un’intervista dei primi giorni di guerra. Altri, al contrario, preferiscono proteggere lo Stato ucraino dagli attacchi degli anarchici – quindi, li trattiamo negativamente come trattiamo lo Stato come tale.

A parole, tutti loro non sono per lo Stato, ma solo per il popolo ucraino, tuttavia non possono usare in modo rivoluzionario neppure tale retorica gesuita. Se vuoi aiutare le Forze Armate, molti dei cui soldati non hanno nemmeno protezioni personali, per non parlare di altre munizioni – ok, aiutali, prendi contatti utili per il dopoguerra, come Malatesta ha sostenuto i ribelli cubani contro la Spagna e quelli libici contro l’Italia … Ma perché se persino gli oppositori di destra di Zelensky non si fanno scrupolo nel denunciare ogni volta queste ingiustizie per minare la fiducia nelle autorità ucraine, questi al contrario difendono solo gli interessi dello Stato ucraino nei circoli libertari? Coloro che non vogliono obbedire a nessun governo non hanno ragioni per vedere tali gruppi come una vera alternativa ad esso, e coloro che amano lo Stato non hanno bisogno di questo esotismo schizofrenico – ci sono normali partiti e movimenti nazionalisti per loro.

Non pensiamo che questo arruolamento cambierebbe radicalmente la situazione: l’esempio della stessa Black Flag dimostra che qualsiasi agitazione rivoluzionaria nelle truppe ucraine è ormai priva di significato, in quanto i soldati sono generalmente soddisfatti dei loro stipendi, abbastanza solidi anche per gli standard europei (100.000 grivne o circa 2700 euro in prima linea). Comunque, la maggior parte di coloro che si identificano come anarchici in Ucraina non avevano nemmeno intenzione di fare questa agitazione rivoluzionaria, si sono immediatamente fusi con la classe dominante in un unico impulso nazionalista.

Nel frattempo, il numero dell’esercito ucraino si sta avvicinando a un milione di persone, e alcune decine di combattenti sotto le bandiere nere sono una goccia nell’oceano, incapaci di dimostrare altro che la propria futilità e impotenza. Purtroppo, il relativo successo dei nostri media rispetto ai tempi prebellici non dovrebbe darci l’illusione che le opinioni anarchiche siano diventate più popolari in almeno una delle regioni dell’Ucraina. Dobbiamo essere pronti al fatto che la situazione politica nel Paese può essere come in Afghanistan, Yemen o Somalia per un tempo molto lungo, e nulla può garantire la crescita dell’influenza per l’anarchismo. Ma l’unica possibilità per questo è il rifiuto di flirtare con alcune o altre autorità / politici come un “male minore”, e un’opposizione risoluta e incondizionata a tutti loro. Altrimenti, le masse percepiranno sempre più gli anarchici come pagliacci strani e incomprensibili a cui non vale la pena prestare attenzione.

Commission International Relation of the Italian Anarchist Federation (CRINT-FAI)

With this interview, we wish to present to Italian-speaking (and international) publics the Assembly group that is active in the city of Kharkiv where it produces an online counter-information newspaper, to which several links are provided in the text of the interview, and operates in local solidarity networks in a city that is currently being bombed every day. Being our first contact with this reality, it is an important opportunity to know the opinions of this group on the controversial international debates on which our Federation has recently expressed its positions, and on the concrete needs of those who find themselves doing social, solidarity and humanitarian work not far from the front line.

CRINT-FAI: Given the lack of information with Italian publics on the situation in Kharkiv, can you tell something on the history of your group and your insertion in local political dynamics?

Assembly: In general, we have really been active since March 30, 2020 – as soon as there was a feeling in the air that this habitual status quo had finally cracked. The start of a global pandemic took us by surprise! It was unusual to stay at home all the time. At some of our comrade’s workplaces, the salary was cut by 20% and there was a fear of staff layoffs. But a couple of weeks after the start of quarantine, she started development of our website and so began to talk about acute social problems and help people unite to directly help each other in the face of a crisis.

Our reasoning went something like this: if at least 10% of the population of our city understands, for example, the public transport system better than the mayor and the city council do, then why do we need their administration? Something like that… The journal soon became a place where the peaceful segment of social struggle and self-organization could meet with the radical underground, and began to really live up to its name. We covered street events, workplace struggles, and urban development issues in our metropolis. We have also tried to restore historical memory on the revolutionary workers’ traditions.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, our magazine has become a platform for presenting and coordinating self-organized humanitarian activities, as well as for highlighting how the local ruling class is benefiting from this massacre. And if in the last year we had 20-30 thousand visits per month, then since the beginning of spring it’s jumped to between 80 to 120 thousand!

CRINT-FAI: You managed to keep activity alive during the conflict. How is it deployed in daily work?

Assembly: Fortunately or unfortunately, we are the only anarchist collective in Ukraine whose fame has grown significantly during these 6 terrible months. Probably, because we give useful information for workers in their daily confrontation with bosses or officials, and our position with the condemnation of both warring states – the aggressor commits open genocide against everything Ukrainian, the «small suffering democratic victim» keeps most of the population as hostages to show more bloody pictures abroad demanding more money, also robbing its serfs by all available means, while not a single Russian missile has yet flown into the government quarter – is quite close to those who have nothing to defend in this bleak hole with no clear future. The main problem that is such support does not transform into a desire to study anarchism and spread its ideas – even grassroots volunteers and other active parts of society are maximally de-ideologized here…



Fig. 1. A funnel from the Russian missile strike directly into one of the historical squares of the downtown of Kharkov, Pavlovska square, on the night of August 27 (one of us lives nearby)



CRINT-FAI: What about Zelensky’s government? We read about the new labour legislation. What are the implications of the state of emergency on daily life?

Assembly: If for Russia defeat in the war means some political changes (at least a palace coup, and possible disintegration into parts or partial loss of sovereignty), the future of Ukraine seem to be very sad in any case. Long before the war, Zelensky was often compared to young Putin not without reason, and as a result of victory, we can get a regime no less dictatorial than the Russian one. A very telling example came this month when he stated that the borders for men would not be open until the end of martial law, don’t caring that it’s the most popular petition topic on his website.

With regard to labour legislation, it is very indicative that we see only Europeans concerned about this. Because at least half of those employed in Ukraine work in the informal sector, and even officially employed ones rarely hear anything about the compliance with labour rights and guarantees – it all depends on individual agreements.

Most of all, the working class is now worried about other things: the already mentioned street raids for the issuing of subpoenas (the most active in the eastern and western borderland regions) and the need to open departure from the country for those who are liable for military service. Yes, petitions make only information sense, however it is the first attempts of Ukrainian workers on our memory to express their own agenda at the nationwide level. Since street actions are now impossible, they resort to the only remaining mean of communication with the authorities.

We can only imagine how many Ukrainians would be happy if the state loosened its grip as the result of the international anarchist movement’s campaign. If this movement had taken its anti-war statements as more than just words, we would have seen its massive rallies for opening the borders near Ukrainian embassies many months ago. What to talk about, if even on the May Day you found more important affairs? It seems that there is nowhere to wait for help, and one can only guess how many more Ukrainian families will die, because they don’t want to part with each other. How do you differ from politicians if you declare things that you are not going to fulfill?

The only mass libertarian structure whose words did not differ from deeds is the EZLN. Shortly after the invasion, they filled the streets of their municipalities, unconditionally condemning this aggression, calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military, at the same time not considering the Ukrainian bourgeois state as something principally better. This protest was symbolic, hardly anyone in the Kremlin even saw it at all, but it seems they did the maximum that is possible in their mountain jungle…

CRINT-FAI: Are there any other activist or solidarity realities/networks with which you are in connection that emerged during the conflict making social work?

Assembly: Of course, there is, and not even one. Firstly, our large information partner is Telegram channel «Subpoenas giving. Kharkov» with almost 75,000 of subscribers, appeared at the end of May, where people promptly warn each other about raids on conscripts and other arbitrariness of law enforcement structures. We also cooperate with a volunteer organization Build Help for the prompt repair of houses damaged by shelling in poor areas. To discuss broader issues of the post-war development, we participate in the Alternative Kharkiv (founded exactly two years ago) and Kharkiv Loadstone (born about a month ago). It is an informal, horizontal coalition of urban planners, environmentalists, architects and local historians committed to making our city more decentralized and less commercially oriented. The general concept of our joint vision was presented at the end of May.

Obviously, we will be able to seriously start implementing these ideas only when the invaders stop destroying the city with ballistic missiles every night and 220-mm cluster rockets when people go to work – if by that time it does not get completely empty – but there are already some successes. Kharkov authorities and developers associated with them plan to demolish historical buildings damaged by bombing for the construction of commercial facilities instead of their restoration. And their attempt to finish off in this way one of the oldest houses in our city, almost 200 years old, has already been stopped by the intervention of us and our readers. Monitoring of the situation must be continued daily, because they are hoping precisely for weakening our vigilance.



Fig. 2. The meeting of sun and shadow at the site of the collision of shattered history with shattered modernity near the Court of Appeal – in a central neighbourhood with revolutionary background about which we wrote here: https://libcom.org/article/haymarket-riot-kharkov-bloody-easter-1872

As for solidarity at the international level, this is a completely different matter. Last year, the international anarchist movement raised 5,000 euros for Afghan anarchists in about a month – we received from foreign comrades 1,500 euros in half a year. This is despite the fact that our work is in the public domain, while in that case nothing is known about their activities either before emigration or after (although we donated them too). What can be said here?

CRINT-FAI: How can we help you through concrete international solidarity in humanitarian help to victims of war?

Assembly: Since the occupiers have regularly bombed critical civilian infrastructure throughout the siege, the upcoming heating season may be the biggest problem for our places. We are now preparing a community heating point in the house of our participant on the marginal industrial outskirts of Kharkiv. You can support both this and the purchase of humanitarian goods from local farmers (though we have suspended it in August as funds are limited and how long the war will last is unknown). The lowest fee should be if you donate directly to our fundraiser’s bank card in dollars (here) or in euros (here), but we don’t know if it is available from Italy.For such cases please join our main fundraising: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/mutual-aid-alert-for-east-ukraine/

CRINT-FAI: What is your position on matters of desertion and conscious objection as for both the Ukrainian and Russian armies?

Assembly: Oh, comprehensive coverage of anti-war boycott, sabotage and other direct action is the main topic of our English international rubric since the first days of the full-scale invasion! Along with this, we should understand that the national unity of Ukrainians around Zelensky’s power rests only on fear of an external threat. Therefore, anti-war subversive acts in Russia are indirectly a threat to the Ukrainian ruling class as well, and that is why we consider its informational support to be an internationalist act.

It should be also taken into account that despite the absence of a qualitative difference among the warring states, they differ quantitatively: if all Russian soldiers stop fighting, the war will end, if Ukrainian soldiers do this, Ukraine will end. The zone of occupation begins 20 km from the ring road of our city, and we know what this means: the «disappearance» of all at least a bit of active and the Stone Age for the rest of population. At the same time, after the Russian troops mostly lost their offensive potential, a wave of social discontent began to show up in Ukraine as well – we have already talked about this.

CRINT-FAI: What effects did the war on Ukrainian anarchist and radical movements?

Assembly: Some groups just disappeared, the rest – except for us – continue to operate as state units, but as a political entity (even if far from anarchism) are actually dead, and no prospects for their revival in this capacity are now visible. It should be noted that different Ukrainian anarchists joined the army for different reasons. Black Flag rather tried to promote the anarchist agenda in the ranks of the military and broader defense movement. We consider their experience valuable, although unsuccessful, and assumptions about this were expressed by us in an interview from the first days of the war. Others, on the contrary, rather protect the Ukrainian state from attacks by anarchists – therefore, we treat them as negatively as we treat the state as such.

In words all of them are not for the state, but only for the Ukrainian people, however even such Jesuit rhetoric they cannot use in a revolutionary way. If you want help the Armed Forces, many of whose soldiers don’t even have body armor, not to mention other ammunition – okay, help them, make useful contacts for the post-war time, as Malatesta supported the Cuban rebels against Spain and the Libyan ones against Italy… But why even Zelensky’s right-wing opponents are not shy to use every case of such injustice to undermine trust in the Ukrainian authorities, while they, on the contrary, only advocate Ukrainian state interests in the libertarian circles? Those who don’t want to obey any government have no reasons to see such groups as a real alternative to it, and those who love the state don’t need such schizophrenic exoticism – there are ordinary nationalist parties and movements for them.

We do not think that this would radically change the situation: the example of the same Black Flag shows that any revolutionary agitation in the Ukrainian troops is now meaningless, as soldiers are generally satisfied with their salaries, quite solid even by European standards (100,000 hryvnias or about 2700 euros at the front line). Nevertheless, the majority of those who identify themselves as anarchists in Ukraine were not even going to do this, but immediately merged with the ruling class in a single nationalist impulse.

Meanwhile, the number of the Ukrainian army is approaching a million people, and a few dozen fighters under black flags are a drop in the ocean, unable to demonstrate anything but their own futility and helplessness. However, the relative success of our media in comparison with pre-war times also should not give us the illusion that anarchist views have become more popular in at least one of the regions of Ukraine. We need to be ready for the fact that the political situation in the country may be like in Afghanistan, Yemen or Somalia for a very long time, and nothing can guarantee the growth of the influence for anarchism, but the only chance for this is the refusal to flirt with some or another authorities/politicians as a «lesser evil», and a resolute and unconditional opposition to them all. Otherwise, the masses will increasingly perceive anarchists as strange and incomprehensible clowns which don’t need to pay attention at all.