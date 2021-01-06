Arresti a Istanbul

Comunicato della Anarşist Gençlik, gioventù anarchica del DAF Boğaziçi di Istanbul , stamani ci sono state perquisizioni e arresti, sono stati tratti in custodia 2 compagni e una compagna della

Anarşist Gençlik. Il governatore, sorta di prefetto, di Istanbul ha proibito ogni tipo di manifestazione nella zona con la scusa del covid. Negli ultimi giorni ci sono state proteste all’università di seguito il testo in inglese che sta circolando.

ENG: THE STATE IS TERROR, WE DON’T SCARE This morning, the Governor of Istanbul announced that all demonstrations in Beşiktaş and Sarıyer were prohibited. Announcing the statement on his twitter account, the Governor said, “Considering that it may adversely affect the efforts to protect the society from the epidemic and prevent the spread of the epidemic, all kinds of meetings, demonstrations and marches are prohibited in these districts.” said.

Let’s express the sentences that they could not. Fear prohibits. The fear of the AKP’s collapse is increasing day by day. As his fear grows, his prohibitions also increase. This fear didn’t start today. Those resisting in Gezi, in Kobani; Those who went out on the streets after the bombs exploded in Amed, Suruç and Ankara became the fear of the state. In all the previous years, the state has attacked and banned them due to it’s fear. The courage of those who resisted turned into a struggle.

Let’s say it again, every prohibition is a sign of fear. The youth was in front of the university against the trustee rector of Boğaziçi University appointed by the president on January 4, 2021. There was anger of thousands of young people who demanded justice in the face of law enforcement. This angry determination frightened appointed trustee rector Melih Bulu and his appointees. Those who afraid attacked the youth; attacked with baton, shield, rubber bullet and water cannons. They thought they were going to frighten and scare away. Nobody ran away. The youth pushed and pushed, and the police absurdly tried to protect themselves by handcuffing the door of Boğaziçi University by the despair. The resistance ended for Monday, it was said, “We will return for Wednesday”.

Those who were afraid of Monday could not wait till Wednesday. We – declared by the state media as a “terrorist organization” – have repeatedly said that the state is the “terrorist organization”. The state started a police terror from Monday evening to Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Within 2 days, the houses of nearly 40 of our friends were raided by the police, those who were wanted were detained by torture. The torture and threats of our friends who have been detained for two days continue today. This is terror. Raids, tortures and detentions continue with wanted lists in their hands.

We are not afraid of raids, torture and prohibitions. Your terror will not scare us. We will walk on you with courage.