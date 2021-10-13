Libertà per Jan! Contro le condizioni sociali autoritarie, a Norimberga e ovunque!

Partecipate alla manifestazione del 16.10.2021!

Il nostro amico e compagno Jan deve andare in prigione per un anno e due mesi, e a Norimberga ne sono responsabili uno stato autoritario e una magistratura particolarmente statalista e di parte. Anche se Jan avesse fatto le cose di cui è stato accusato, non avremmo accettato queste sentenze e avremmo annunciato la nostra resistenza – ora a maggior ragione. Perciò invitiamo tutti gli anarchici, gli antiautoritari e le persone solidali ad andare alla grande manifestazione del 16.10.2021 a Norimberga per portare la nostra solidarietà con il nostro amico e compagno Jan così come la nostra rabbia e resistenza nelle strade.

La polizia e le autorità investigative hanno preso di mira Jan da quando una grande folla è intervenuta in solidarietà contro una deportazione il 31 maggio 2017. La polizia in borghese lo ha fermato mentre tornava a casa di notte il giorno del suo compleanno e poi lo ha accusato di “resistenza” e “aggressione” – con conseguente detenzione. In Jamnitzer Platz, la gente solidale si è coraggiosamente opposta alle misure razziste e classiste della polizia e ha allontanato la polizia con grida di rabbia – con il risultato di 15 mesi di prigione per Jan, che come è stato dimostrato non si trovava neanche lì. E anche se lo fosse stato, un premio per il coraggio civile sarebbe più appropriato invece di una lunga condanna al carcere senza libertà vigilata.

La sentenza fa parte di una palese ondata di repressione internazionale contro gli anarchici ed è una dimostrazione impressionante del desiderio di persecuzione delle autorità di Norimberga e della loro ideologia autoritaria. Tuttavia, il presunto stato di diritto si espone a questo punto infrangendo le sue stesse regole e rivelando l’ideologia sottostante di un esecutivo e di una magistratura non neutrali. In un “processo – spettacolo” pieno di testimoni di polizia bugiardi, giudici di parte, procuratori punitivi e intimidazione di testimoni della difesa, le autorità di Norimberga come istituzioni statali mostrano il loro vero volto – il primato del mantenimento incondizionato di un sistema capitalista basato su ordine razzista, oppressione e coercizione dietro la facciata del diritto penale. Mostra ciò che sembra più pericoloso per loro: azioni e strutture basate sulla solidarietà che sfidano il regime razzista di ordine e deportazione. È Jan ad essere colpito, ma siamo tutti noi ad essere coinvolti!

Non solo questa privazione della libertà è eccessiva e illegittima – tutta la logica che sta alla base del diritto penale e del sistema penale deriva da uno spirito autoritario che consolida una società piena di disuguaglianze e più che ostacola un mondo libero e giusto. Dopo tutto, cosa ci guadagna la società a strappare alla vita persone giovani, impegnate e solidali come Jan, separandolo dai suoi amici e dai suoi cari e mettendolo in una cella solitaria per 14 mesi? Pertanto, il nostro slogan deve essere: Contro le prigioni – e una società che pensa di averne bisogno!

La nostra rabbia, la nostra determinazione e la nostra resistenza cresceranno ogni giorno che il nostro amico dovrà stare in prigione, ogni giorno ci batteremo per la sua libertà e lotteremo per essa fino a quando non sapremo di nuovo Jan in mezzo a noi!

Abbasso le condizioni autoritarie, a Norimberga e ovunque! Libertà per tutti i prigionieri! Per la rivoluzione sociale!

Se vuoi sostenere Jan e i suoi compagni, contattaci o solikreis-jamnitzer@riseup.net.

Puoi trovare un conto per le donazioni qui:

Rote Hilfe e.V. OG Nuernberg

IBAN: DE85 4306 0967 4007 2383 59

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

Subject: Jamnitzer

Potete trovare ulteriori informazioni sugli eventi del 31 maggio a Jamnitzer Platz e nelle aule di tribunale qui (in tedesco): aufdersuche.blackblogs.org

Potete trovare l’appello per le manifestazioni dei gruppi di Norimberga e tutte le informazioni su come arrivare, il luogo e il tempo qui (in tedesco): jamnitzer.noblogs.org

Federazione degli anarchici di lingua tedesca (FdA-IFA)

Dichiarazione originale in tedesco: https://fda-ifa.org/freiheit-fuer-jan-demo-16-10-2021-nuernberg/

Freiheit für Jan! Gegen die autoritären Verhältnisse, in Nürnberg und Überall! Kommt zur Demonstration am 16.10.2021!

Unser Freund und Genosse Jan muss für ein Jahr und zwei Monate ins Gefängnis, ein herrschender Staat und eine besonders staatstragende und befangene Justiz in Nürnberg haben das zu verantworten. Selbst wenn Jan die Dinge die ihm vorgeworfen wurden getan hätte, hätten wir diese Urteile nicht akzeptiert und unseren Widerstand angekündigt – nun umso mehr. Daher rufen wir alle Anarchist*innen, Antiautoritäre und solidarischen Menschen auf, zur Großdemonstration am 16.10.2010 nach Nürnberg zu fahren und unsere Solidarität mit unserem Freund und Genossen Jan sowie unsere Wut und unseren Widerstand auf die Straßen zu tragen.

Seit dem solidarischen Einschreiten vieler Menschen gegen eine Abschiebung am 31. Mai 2017 haben es die Polizei und die Ermittlungsbehörden auf Jan abgesehen. Zivilpolizisten belästigen ihn an seinem Geburtstag nachts auf dem Heimweg und zeigen ihn dann wegen „Widerstands“ und „tätlichen Angriffs“ an – Haft. Auf dem Jamnitzer Platz stellen sich solidarische Menschen rassistischen und klassistischen Ordnungsmaßnahmen mutig entgegen und vertrieben die Polizist*innen mit wütenden Rufen – 15 Monate Haft für Jan, der erwiesener Maßen gar nicht vor Ort war. Und selbst wenn wäre da eher eine Auszeichnung für Zivilcourage angebracht statt einer langen Haftstrafe ohne Bewährung.

Die Verurteilung reiht sich in eine krasse internationale Repressionswelle gegen Anarchist*innen ein und zeigt auf beeindruckende Weise den Gesinnungs-basierten Verfolgungswillen der Nürnberger Behörden und ihre autoritäre Ideologie. Der angebliche Rechtsstaat entlarvt sich an dieser Stelle jedoch selbst, indem er seine eigenen Regeln bricht und die zu Grunde liegende Ideologie einer nicht neutralen Exekutive und Justiz offenbart. In einem Schauprozess voller lügender Polizeizeug*innen, voreingenommener Richter*innen, strafgieriger Staatsanwaltschaft und der Einschüchterung von Entlastungszeug*innen zeigen die Nürnberger Behörden als staatliche Institutionen ihr wahres Gesicht – das Primat der unbedingten Aufrechterhaltung eines auf rassistischer Ordnungspolitik, Unterdrückung und Zwang ausgerichteten kapitalistischen Systems hinter der Fassade des Strafrechts. Es zeigt, was Ihnen am gefährlichsten scheint: solidarische Handlungen und Strukturen, die das rassistische Ordnungs- und Abschiebe-Regime in Frage stellen. Getroffen ist Jan, gemeint sind aber wir alle!

Nicht nur ist dieser Freiheitsentzug überzogen und illegitim – die gesamte dem Strafrecht und dem Strafvollzug zu Grunde liegende Logik entspringt einem autoritären Geist, der eine Gesellschaft voller Ungleichheit festigt und steht einer freiheitlichen gerechten Welt mehr als im Weg. Denn was hat die Gesellschaft davon junge, engagierte und solidarische Menschen wie Jan aus dem Leben zu reißen, von seinen Freund*innen und Liebsten zu trennen und ihn für 14 Monate in eine einsame Zelle zu stecken? Daher muss unsere Parole heißen: Gegen Knäste – und eine Gesellschaft die sie meint zu brauchen!

Unsere Wut, unsere Entschlossenheit und unser Widerstand wird wachsen, mit jedem Tag den unser Freund im Gefängnis sitzen muss, jeden Tag werden wir uns für seine Freiheit einsetzen und dafür kämpfen, bis wir Jan wieder in unserer Mitte wissen!

Nieder mit den autoritären Verhältnissen, in Nürnberg und überall! Freiheit für alle Gefangenen! Für die soziale Revolution!

Wenn ihr Jan und seine Gefährt*innen unterstützen wollt, meldet euch bei uns oder bei solikreis-jamnitzer@riseup.net

Ein Spendenkonto findet ihr hier:

Rote Hilfe e.V. OG Nürnberg

IBAN: DE85 4306 0967 4007 2383 59

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

Betreff: Jamnitzer

Hier findet ihr weitere Hintergründe zum Geschehen am 31. Mai, auf dem Jamnitzer Platz und in den Gerichtssäälen: aufdersuche.blackblogs.org

Hier findet ihr den Demonstrationsaufruf der Nürnberger Gruppen und alle Infos zu Anreise, Ort und Zeit: jamnitzer.noblogs.org

Foto mit vermummten Personen die ein Banner mit der Aufschrift Freiheit für Jan halten sowie eine Antifa Fahne und eine FdA Fahne

United against Repression Demo 16.10. 14.30 Uhr Veit Stoß Platz Nürnberg

ENGLISH:

Freedom for Jan! Against the authoritarian social conditions, in Nuremberg and everywhere! Come to the demonstration on 16.10.2021!

Our friend and comrade Jan has to go to prison for one year and two months, and a ruling state and a particularly statist and biased judiciary in Nuremberg are responsible. Even if Jan had done the things he was accused of, we would not have accepted these sentences and announced our resistance – now all the more. Therefore, we call on all anarchists, anti-authoritarians and people in solidarity to go to the big demonstration on 16.10.2010 in Nuremberg and to carry our solidarity with our friend and comrade Jan as well as our anger and resistance into the streets.

Since a large crowd intervened in solidarity against a deportation on 31 May 2017, the police and investigating authorities have been targeting Jan. Plainclothes police harassed him on his way home at night on his birthday and then charged him with “resistance” and “assault” – resulting in his detention. On Jamnitzer Platz, people in solidarity courageously opposed racist and classist police measures and drove the police away with angry shouts – resulting in 15 months in prison for Jan, who was proven not to have been there. And even if he was, an award for civil courage would be more appropriate instead of a long prison sentence without probation.

The sentence is part of a blatant wave of international repression against anarchists and is an impressive demonstration of the Nuremberg authorities’ desire to persecute and their authoritarian ideology. However, the alleged rule of law exposes itself at this point by breaking its own rules and revealing the underlying ideology of a non-neutral executive and judiciary. In a show trial full of lying police witnesses, biased judges, punitive prosecutors and intimidation of exculpatory witnesses, the Nuremberg authorities as state institutions show their true face – the primacy of the unconditional maintenance of a capitalist system based on racist order, oppression and coercion behind the façade of criminal law. It shows what seems most dangerous to them: actions and structures based on solidarity that challenge the racist regime of order and deportation. It is Jan who is affected, but it is all of us who are meant!

Not only is this deprivation of liberty excessive and illegitimate – the entire logic underlying criminal law and the penal system stems from an authoritarian spirit that consolidates a society full of inequality and more than stands in the way of a free and just world. After all, what does society gain from tearing young, committed and solidaristic people like Jan from life, separating him from his friends and loved ones and putting him in a lonely cell for 14 months? Therefore, our slogan must be: Against prisons – and a society that thinks it needs them!

Our anger, our determination and our resistance will grow with every day that our friend has to sit in prison, every day we will stand up for his freedom and fight for it until we know Jan in our midst again!

Down with the authoritarian conditions, in Nuremberg and everywhere! Freedom for all prisoners! For the social revolution!

If you want to support Jan and his companions, please contact us or solikreis-jamnitzer@riseup.net.

You can find a donation account here:

Rote Hilfe e.V. OG Nuernberg

IBAN: DE85 4306 0967 4007 2383 59

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

Subject: Jamnitzer

You can find more background information about the events of 31 May at Jamnitzer Platz and in the courtrooms here (in German): aufdersuche.blackblogs.org

You can find the call for demonstrations of the Nuremberg groups and all information about getting there, the place and time here (in German): jamnitzer.noblogs.org

Federation of German-speaking Anarchists (FdA-IFA)

ESPAŃOL:

¡Libertad para Jan! ¡Contra las relaciones sociales autoritarias en Núremberg y en todos lados! ¡Vengan a la manifestación el 16 de octubre de 2021!

Nuestro amigo y compañero Jan tiene que ir a la cárcel por catorce meses. Responsables de esta situación son un estado dominante y especialmente la justicia estatal y parcial de Núremberg. Incluso si Jan hubiese hecho de lo cual lo acusan, nosotrxs no habríamos aceptado esta condena y habríamos anunciado nuestra resistencia, con mayor razón. Por esto llamamos a todxs lxs anarquistas, antiautoritarixs y personas solidarias a viajar a Núremberg el 16 de octubre a una gran manifestación para llevar a la calle nuestra solidaridad con nuestro amigo y compañero Jan así como nuestra ira y nuestra resistencia.

Desde la intervención solidaria multitudinaria contra una deportación el 31 de mayo del 2017 es que la policía y los servicios de investigación tienen a Jan en la mira. Policías de civil le molestaron el día de su cumpleaños cuando iba de noche camino a su casa y lo acusaron de ofrecer resistencia y de agresión – el resultado: encarcelamiento. En la plaza Jamnitzer se enfrentaron valientemente personas solidarias contra las medidas racistas y clasistas y lograron echar a los policías con gritos de rabia – el resultado: 15 meses de cárcel para Jan, quien probadamente no estaba en ese lugar. E incluso si hubiese estado, ¿no merecería más bien una orden por demostrar coraje civil en vez de una larga condena sin considerar siquiera condena condicional?

La condena no es más que un eslabón en una cadena de represión internacional contra lxs anarquistas y muestra claramente la persecusión convencida de los funcionarios de Núremberg así como su ideología autoritaria. El mal llamado estado de derecho se descubre a sí mismo en este punto rompiendo sus propias reglas y poniendo en evidencia la ideología en que se basa de un ejecutivo y una justicia parcial. En un simulacro de proceso, lleno de policías testigos mentirosos, jueces prejuiciados, una fiscalía voraz de condenas y la intimidación de testigos de descargo muestran a los funcionarios de Núremberg como instituciones estatales en su verdadera dimensión: la primacía de un sistema capitalista basado en la mantención incondicional del orden racista, la opresión y la violencia, detrás de una fachada del derecho penal. Muestra lo que para ellos es lo más peligroso: actividades solidarias y estructuras que cuestionan el régimen de orden racista y de deportaciones. Jan es el afectado, pero esto se dirige a todxs nosotrxs.

Esta privación de libertad no solo es exagerada e iligítima sino la totalidad del derecho penal y el cumplimiento de las penas basados en una lógica que nace de un espíritu autoritario sustentado por una sociedad llena de desigualdades, enfrentados a un mundo justo y libertario. Porque, ¿qué gana la sociedad arrancando de la vida a gente joven y solidaria como Jan, separándolo de sus amigxs y seres queridos, encerrándolo en una celda solitaria por 14 meses? Por esto, nuestra consigna debe ser: ¡contra las cárceles y una sociedad que dice necesitarlos!

¡Nuestra rabia, nuestra decisión y nuestra resistencia crecerán con cada día que nuestro amigo pase en la cárcel, cada día lucharemos por su libertad hasta tenerlo nuevamente con nosotr@s!

¡Abajo con las relaciones sociales autoritarias, en Núremberg y en todos lados! ¡Libertad para todxs lxs presxs! ¡Por la revolución social.

Si quieren apoyar a Jan y sus compañerxs, escriban a solikreis-jamnitzer@riseup.net.

Cuenta para donaciones:

Rote Hilfe e.V. OG Nuernberg

IBAN: DE85 4306 0967 4007 2383 59

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

Asunto: Jamnitzer

Bajo la siguiente dirección encuentran más informaciones de trasfondo sobre lo ocurrido el 31 de mayo en la plaza Jamnitzer y en las salas de justicia (en alemán): aufdersuche.blackblogs.org

Informaciones sobre el llamado a la manifestación de parte de los grupos de Núremberg, lugar, hora y llegada (en alemán): jamnitzer.noblogs.org

Federación de Anarquistas de habla Alemana (FdA-IFA)